Applications open for free or reduced-price meals for Indian River County students

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Indian River County are able to apply for free or reduced price meals for students starting July 15.

Students at six Indian River County schools can receive free meals during the 2026-2027 school year through federal nutrition programs. Other families in the district may still qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household size and income criteria.

Families are encouraged to complete one application per household to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price school meals.

What you’ll need:



Your child’s Student ID number

Your child’s full formal name (as listed in FOCUS)

A valid email address

Internet access or the LINQ Connect mobile app (see QR codes below!)

If your household receives Florida Medicaid benefits, have your 10-digit Medicaid case number that begins with the number 1. Please note this is your Medicaid case number, not your Medicaid card number.

You can find your Florida Medicaid case number by logging into your MyACCESS account, or looking at your Notice of Eligibility Review letter from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF). Your case number is printed at the top of the letter.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

1. Visit the website: www.LINQConnect.com

2. Sign in or create an account

New user? Click “Register” to create your free account

3. Search for our district “Indian River County Public Schools, (Vero Beach)”.

4. Add your student(s)



Enter your child’s Student ID

Use their formal name as listed in FOCUS (no nicknames)

5. Start the Meal Application



From the website homepage, click “School Services” at the top menu.

Then select “Free and Reduced Meal Application”

If you are using the app, go to the homepage, and click “Free & Reduced Meal Application” under “Quick Links”.

Fill in your household information and income details

Submit the application once complete. You’ll receive an email when your application is processed.

Families with questions about the meal programs can contact Shawn O'Keefe, the district's nutrition services director, at (772) 564-5041 or shawn.okeefe@indianriverschools.org.