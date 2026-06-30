Indian River County School District to offer free meals for students at select campuses

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Students at six Indian River County schools will receive free meals during the 2026-2027 school year through federal nutrition programs, the district announced Tuesday.

The School District of Indian River County will provide the no-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, helping families save on daily meal expenses.

Fellsmere Academy will offer both free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the school year.

Five additional schools will provide free breakfast only:



Pelican Island Classical Magnet

Citrus Elementary

Dodgertown Elementary

Vero Beach Elementary

Indian River Academy

Other families in the district may still qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household size and income criteria.

Application letters are being sent to all homes with parents or guardians in the school district. Families can apply by completing the online meal application and returning it to their child's school.

Families with questions about the meal programs can contact Shawn O'Keefe, the district's nutrition services director, at (772) 564-5041 or shawn.okeefe@indianriverschools.org.

The School District of Indian River County offices are located at 6055 62nd Ave in Vero Beach.