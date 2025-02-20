Annual STEM competition held at Martin County High School

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The annual Martin County Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) awards ceremony was held Wednesday night.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle was the emcee for the event.

Elementary, middle and high school students from across the county competed in separate competitions.

Projects included bioengineering, agriculture, astronomy and environmental issues.

Two awards ceremonies were held at Martin County High School, each with more than 100 competitors.

Elementary and middle school students competed first followed by high school students.

Individual, team and school awards were handed out. The high school winners will compete to represent Martin County at the state and national level.

The audience at Wednesday night's event included teachers, parents, and county educators.