Alliance of Women Executives offering $1,500 scholarships to female high school graduates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's almost graduation season, and parents might be wondering how to pay for those upcoming college bills.

Alliance of Women Executives offering $1,500 scholarships

Alliance of Women Executives is a local, grassroots leadership group that's offering young women in Palm Beach County $1,500 scholarship opportunities.

The nonprofit has opened its scholarship applications to all young women in Palm Beach County who want to stay local to pursue higher education and then continue their careers locally.

AWE offers scholarships to young women graduating from a Palm Beach County high school who choose to continue their education at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University, Palm Beach Atlantic University or Palm Beach State College.

"I had an idea of bring women together so we could network in a different way but give back to our community," Vicki Tate, the founder of AWE, said. "I invited my girlfriends over and in three to four hours, AWE was named, born and we were ready to go. It has taken off since then."

Click here to learn more about how to apply. The deadline to apply is March 25.