Allegation of 'inappropriate relationship' between employee and student at Sebastian River High School

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County school employee has been placed on administrative leave and another has been fired after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a student, the school district said.

According to a callout to parents and guardians this week, an allegation was made of an "inappropriate relationship" between an employee and student at Sebastian River High School.

That employee had duties at both Sebastian River High School and Sebastian River Middle School, according to Cristen Maddux, the public information officer for the School District of Indian River County.

The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Children and Families launched an investigation and referred the case to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, according to the callout to parents and guardians.

"Based on initial findings, the superintendent directed [the human resources department] to initiate the termination process," the callout said.

During that investigation, additional allegations surfaced regarding a non-contracted employee at Sebastian River High School. That employee, according to Maddux, was part-time and provided after-school supplemental services at the school and was "immediately released" from the district.

"The school district has a zero-tolerance policy for employee misconduct of any kind, especially involving our students," the callout to parents and guardians said.

The names of the employees involved in the investigation have not been released.