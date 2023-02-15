Watch Now
'All clear' given at Jupiter High School after brief lockdown

Callout to parents said there was 'police activity off campus'
Jupiter police officer holds gun outside lockdown at Jupiter Elementary School, Feb. 15, 2023
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
A police officer stands guard outside Jupiter Elementary School after a morning lockdown, Feb. 15, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 14:23:25-05

JUPITER, Fla. — There was a brief precautionary lockdown at Jupiter High School and elementary school on Wednesday after what was described as "police activity off campus," according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The lockdown was implemented just before 11 a.m. after police activity in a nearby neighborhood.

A callout to parents and guardians on behalf of Jupiter High School Principal Colleen Iannitti urged parents not to come to the campus and that all students were safe.

Another callout just before noon said an "all-clear" had been given and the school would proceed with a regularly scheduled day.

It's unclear what type of police activity occurred to prompt the approximately one-hour lockdown.

However, a callout to elementary school parents said police, acting on a tip, "conducted a thorough search and found nothing suspicious."

