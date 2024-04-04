5-year-old girl and World War II veteran share special bond

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Teachers and textbooks can take young students through World War II in the classroom, but one Boca Raton school recently got a first-hand lesson thanks to a 99-year-old veteran.

They may be more than 90 years apart, but when these children met who they now call Mr. Sid, it was special.

Students and parents from Royal Palm Montessori in Boca Raton greeted World War II veteran Sid Levitt. They held signs, looking up to their hero who turns 100 this year.

The special visit happened through Levitt's special bond with Emma, the 5-year-old daughter of South Florida Honor Flight director of operations Ryan Patton.

Teaching kids about our country’s world war history means a lot to Sid.

“They don’t teach it. The younger generation has no clue. I never used to talk about the war, but I have in the last three years. I’m trying to spread the word," Levitt said.

After meeting and saluting young students, Levitt talked about his World War II Army service, a fitting tribute that will last for generations to come.