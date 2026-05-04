2nd measles case confirmed at Wellington High School in the same household as 1st case

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A second member of the Wellington High School community has been diagnosed with measles, Principal Cara Gorham announced Monday.

The newly diagnosed individual lives in the same household as the first confirmed case, which WPTV reported on April 22, 2026. Health officials say the second person was not on campus during the period in which they were contagious, and there has been no known measles exposure to students or staff within the school.

"In accordance with privacy laws, we are not permitted to share any additional information about the specifics of this case," Gorham said in a letter to families and staff.

Measles is a contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms usually appear 7 to 21 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that begins on the face and spreads downward. Small white spots, known as Koplik spots, may also appear inside the mouth before the rash develops.

According to the Florida Department of Health, individuals with a prior history of infection or those who have completed the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) immunization series are 98% protected.

When WPTV first reported on the initial case, infectious disease physician and University of South Florida professor Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi said the situation was serious but not cause for panic.

"Measles is the most contagious infection we know. It spreads through the air, and it can linger for about two hours after so it's good communication, and quick action really helps. In this case, the school did a good job communicating," Cherabuddi said.

Cherabuddi said the most vulnerable people are those who are pregnant, young, or immunocompromised.

"I think things to watch out for is, is anyone sicker than having a fever, a runny nose, red eyes and then a rash that develops later, a few days later, and starts around the face and neck and then spreads downwards," Cherabuddi said.

"People are infectious for four days before the onset of rash in four days after the rash starts," Cherabuddi added.

Cherabuddi advised anyone who believes their child may be showing symptoms to contact their medical provider before heading to a clinic.

"Call ahead to your clinic before you get there. Many clinics have protocols where they can walk you through how to present, where to stand, how to mask up before getting in there. Even though there's a small chance it's measles, it's really helpful to everyone to follow those precautions," Cherabuddi said.

Families are asked to keep sick students home and contact a medical provider immediately if their child develops a fever accompanied by a cough, runny nose, or red eyes.

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