Where to watch the partial solar eclipse Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The total solar eclipse is Monday but here in South Florida it will be a partial view happening in the afternoon.

This is expected begin here at home at 1:48 p.m. with maximum visibility around 3 p.m.

South Florida will have a 58% eclipse of the sun.

The Cox Science Center and the Marmot Observatory Team is allowing guests to view the eclipse inside their observatory, which has solar filters — no glasses needed.

In addition, Florida Atlantic University will have a viewing event with telescopes and eclipse glasses at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science.

In Palm Beach Gardens, a viewing party will taker place Mirasol Park, 12385 Jog Road, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority is hosting an eclipse viewing party in the courtyard at City Hall at 401 Clematis St. from from 2 to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of local libraries that have solar glasses available. One pair per Palm Beach County Library System card, which must be presented at time of pickup. Monday, remaining glasses will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to library cardholders.

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Library System (Main Library)

Palm Beach County Library System (Greenacres Branch)

Palm Beach County Library System (Lantana Branch)

Palm Beach County Library System (West Boca Branch)

Glasses are available to purchase, including big box stores and pharmacies.

People are warned not to look directly into the sun with the special glasses.