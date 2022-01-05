Supporters of teen killed during traffic stop in Boynton Beach flood city hall

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach City Hall complex was packed inside and out Tuesday as people gathered to express their displeasure with the city and the police department over the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III the day after Christmas during a traffic stop on his motorcycle.

Just as the meeting got started, Mayor Steven Grant backtracked on some words he said at the scene that day.

"I'm deeply sorry for any negativity that came off because of my statements," Grant said.

That Sunday at the scene, Grant allegedly said, "the city and police are responsible for Stanley Davis III's death." Mayor Grant said the media misrepresented his words.

For backtracking, he was taken to task by Stanley's uncle, Terell Davis.

"You said something that I know you felt at the time but now politically you're backtracking," Terell said.

Several hundred people showed up at the meeting. Their requests and demands were clear. One, they want a transparent investigation.

"They need to have answers and as a parent, it's just sad because you don't want to bury your own child," Wesley Potts said.

Two, fire the officer involved.

"My point is for accountability. Y'all can hire more people. Make this man pay for what he did," one woman said.

Yet, Stanley's dad summed up the meeting

"I don't have hatred for any police but at this moment I have a whole lot of hurt inside," Stanley Davis Jr. said.

The family said all they want is justice for Stanley nothing more.

At the moment the investigation is ongoing. The officer involved remains on administrative leave.

