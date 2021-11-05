Romeo Marcos Francisco-Francisco: Person of interest in deadly Indiantown nightclub stabbing located, arrested

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Detectives with the Martin County Sheriffs Office and US Marshals have located Romeo Marcos Francisco-Francisco, the person of interest in a deadly stabbing near an Indiantown nightclub.

Detectives found him inside an Indiantown home and arrested him on a robbery warrant. They are now questioning him about his possible involvement in cutting two people’s throats a block away from the Blue Moon Restaurant and Bar.

One of the victims was found dead at the scene.

The second victim left the scene and went to his nearby home, according to detectives. When they located the victim, deputies said he identified Francisco-Francisco as his attacker.

Detectives will also question Francisco-Francisco about his possible involvement in a stabbing several weeks prior to the nightclub incident.

This story will be updated.

