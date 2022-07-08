Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police seek identity of 2 teens accused of stealing BB guns from Fellsmere store

BB guns theft suspects.PNG
Fellsmere Police Department
BB guns theft suspects.PNG
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:35:53-04

FELLSMERE, Fla.  — Fellsmere Police Department is trying to identify two teens who they say are suspects in the theft of three BB guns from a local store.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday, July 3, at approximately 5:48 p.m. at Tractor Supply located at 10735 CR-512.

Officials said one of the BB guns is a Crossman 1911 classic. The other two are Crossman C11's.

BB gun.PNG
BB gun 1.PNG

According to police, the two teens were last seen on mountain bikes heading east on CR-512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fellsmere Police Department at 772-571-1360 and ask for Ofc. Jones, or Det. Taylor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms