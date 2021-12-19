Watch
Police locate driver, vehicle involved in fatal Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash

Posted at 3:22 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 15:24:30-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The driver and the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash have been located, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said Sunday.

The crash occurred Saturday at approximately 10:08 p.m. along SW Crosstown Parkway.

Police said a 54-year-old pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Crosstown Parkway and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver did not stop after striking the person.

Police were looking for a white SUV with front-end damage.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

