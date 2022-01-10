Person wanted in smash-and-grab burglary to FootLocker store in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating an unknown person they say burglarized a Footlocker store in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2021 in the Cross County Plaza located on the southeast corner of Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglar, described as a Black male wearing black and white athletic shoes, used an unknown object to break the front entrance glass to the store. He took various items and fled in the vehicle pictured below.

PBSO

Officials said it is believed the suspect also committed a burglary to Footlocker on Nov. 13, 2021.

PBSO

Anyone who can identify the suspect it urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or use the "PBSO" app under "See Something" to remain anonymous. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

