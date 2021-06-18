Palm Springs police looking for two men behind violent home invasion

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - — Palm Springs police are looking for two men behind a violent home invasion.

"They walk in and start saying 'give me the money,'" said Sandra McArthur, as she recalled the frightening moments when the men walked inside her home demanding money. "He said 'don't make it worse than it has to be' and stuck a gun to my neck and waved it around,'" McArthur said.

Investigators said the men invaded the home on Springfield Lane in Palm Springs Saturday afternoon, but luckily surveillance cameras were rolling almost the entire time.

Palm Springs Police Department

"One stayed in the living room, and one came in the bedroom with me and kept saying 'give me the money, give me the money,'" McArthur said.

A camera in the victim's bedroom was recording as the gunman dumped out her purse looking for cash. Moments later, he could be seen lifting up the mattress, and then you could see the medical mask on his face as he walked right up to the camera.

Palm Springs Police Department

"The whole time he's saying 'give me more, give me more money,'" McArthur said. "And I threw my hands up saying 'I don't have anymore,'" McArthur said.

McArthur's two roommates said at first they thought it was a joke, but they knew they were being robbed when the second man cocked his gun in the living room.

"Thinking about it I'm getting the goosebumps, that was scary. I thought we were going to end up dead. All of us," said Pierangela Raiani, McArthur's roommate.

McArthur said she handed over $600 from her purse, which she intended to use for bills, but the gunman also stole $800 from a safe in the closet.

Palm Springs Police Department

Days later, McArthur's nerves are still rattled.

"I'm afraid to answer the door. Anytime anybody knocks on it or anytime I hear a noise outside I'm jumpy," she said.

Police said the van the gunman was driving has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-304-4822.

