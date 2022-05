OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An 18-year-old girl has been charged with the transmission of child pornography and bestiality, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Kaitlynn Barnes was arrested Wednesday in the 4800 block of Highway 441, southeast Okeechobee.

Officials said the investigation spanned several months.

No more information was immediately available.