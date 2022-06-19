Man killed after fight in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead following a fight in Lake Worth Beach Saturday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North G Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from a stabbing wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this stabbing as a homicide.

Suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the fight is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.