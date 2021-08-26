Watch
Man, 33, arrested after disturbing school board meeting in West Palm Beach

Posted at 10:47 PM, Aug 25, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Loxahatchee man is being charged with disturbing peace and trespassing during a Palm Beach County School Board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to school police, Everett Cooper, 33, refused to take his seat while in the unmasked section of the building after being warned several times.

Many parents voiced their frustration during the school board meeting that voted to explore legal action against Governor DeSantis Executive Order against mask mandates in schools.

Cooper is facing charges of disturbing peace, resisting officer, and trespassing.

Cooper was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

