Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms

Suspected shooter in custody
items.[0].videoTitle
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jupiter Farms Tuesday evening.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:18:23-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Jupiter Farms.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 15700 block of 98th Trail North.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man dead from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.

No more information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right