Palm Beach Gardens man extradited from Northern Ireland to face 2016 murder charge

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eight years after a homicide, a Palm Beach Gardens man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Palm Beach County as a suspect.

Jonah Horne is facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of Jacob Walsh.

Horne appeared in court Friday before Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer, who denied bond. He has remained in the Palm Beach County jail since late Thursday.

Horne is one of two men accused in the June 7, 2016, killing of Walsh at the San Marco at Broken Sound complex in Boca Raton. Police said Horne and Matthew Lewis, of Jensen Beach, fatally shot Walsh, 25, as the three men scuffled during a drug deal.

Walsh ran from the complex's clubhouse, later collapsed and died at a hospital.

Lewis, 30, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, but his sentencing has been delayed.

On March 7, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, dismissed his application under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits the use of torture or subjecting prisoners to "human or degrading treatment or punishment."

This was his final appeal to avoid extradition.

On March 13, 2017, he was taken into custody at the Northern Ireland home of a woman he met while she was working in the United States.

Horne's attorneys in the Northern Ireland courts argued that if convicted in Florida, Horne could face a penalty of life in prison without parole or possibly the death penalty, which is outlawed in most of Europe. Under Florida law, second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office told officials in Northern Ireland that the office would seek a penalty of no longer than 40 years if Horne is convicted, the Palm Beach Post reported. Judges in Florida are not bound by sentencing recommendations from prosecutors.

Lewis was originally in prison in northern Florida on an unrelated charge.

Walsh grew up in Jupiter and was the MVP of the varsity soccer team at Jupiter High School, according to an online obituary. He later took business classes at what is now Keiser University in West Palm Beach and started a streetwear clothing company, the Lost Key Co.