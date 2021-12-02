Ice cream truck vendor robbed, shot with BB gun in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An ice cream truck vendor is injured after being robbed and shot with a BB gun in West Palm Beach Wednesday, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. at 34th Street and Broadway Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.