Husband, wife from Lake Worth Beach arrested for operating illegal gambling arcades

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A husband and wife duo from Lake Worth Beach accused of illegally running two gambling operations and money laundering appeared before a judge Thursday morning, after being busted in an undercover operation.

Chi-Min Wu and Li-Yun Kang are accused of engaging in illegal gambling at Super Winner arcades—one in West Palm Beach and one in Vero Beach.

According to court documents, an employee told detectives they allowed drug deals in their arcades, in addition to manipulating the games to never pay the jackpot.

Court documents also stated Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office held an undercover operation at the arcades that led to the arrests, after finding enough evidence of illegal gambling.

Both suspects are being held on a bond of more than $750,000 each.

Wu and Kang face several charges, including money laundering, conspiracy, operating a gambling house and illegally owning coin-operated devices.