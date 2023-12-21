Watch Now
Florida siblings face federal charges in multimillion medicare scheme

Erin Foley, of Loxahatchee, and Ted Albin, of Stuart,
Posted at 2:36 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 14:41:15-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pair of siblings from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast face federal health care fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors said Erin Foley and Ted Albin owned a Medicare billing company called Grapevine Professional Services, Inc. and used it to bill Medicare for more than $25 million in fraudulent claims. Foley, of Loxahatchee, and Albin, of Stuart, are both 46.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the two profited from bogus orders of medical equipment and receiving kickbacks from companies they did business with.

Foley and Albin face numerous charges, including conspiracy health care fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

