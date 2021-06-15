Felix Alvarado: West Palm Beach man charged with child molestation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said a suspect was arrested in the molestation of a child under the age of 12 years old.

Felix Alvarado, 42, of West Palm Beach, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail in the early hours of June 8.

He has been charged with lewd or lascivious molestation against a victim less than 12 years old.

Detectives said they have reason to believe that there are additional victims.

Anyone who feels they have been a victim or has any additional information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department's 24-hour Dispatch Center at 561-822-1900.

Detective Tatum is assigned to the case.

