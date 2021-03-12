Family, friends gather to honor man shot, killed on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends gathered Friday for a celebration of life to honor Christopher Maassen, who was shot and killed on Interstate 95.

Investigators said it was a case of road rage, but three weeks after the shooting no new information has been released.

"He loved nature, he loved people," said Maureen Huber, Christopher's big sister. "The world was definitely a better place with him in it, that's for sure."

Flipping through pages of wedding photos, birthday parties, and family memories, Huber said she is craving a conversation with her little brother.

"I would say that I love you and I miss you and can't believe I'm never going to see you again," said Huber, as her eyes welled with tears.

WPTV Maureen Huber, Christopher Maassen's sister, speaks to WPTV

Huber flew to Florida from her home in Missouri to meet with investigators at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Friday.

"We have to pack up his apartment and move it out of here, we have to do things families should never do, and we at least deserve answers," Huber said.

On February 19, Christopher was driving north on I-95. His family believes he was heading to his home in Stuart after work.

WPTV's cameras were at the scene just south of Donald Ross Road where investigators said the road rage incident ended between Christopher and another driver. The two cars side-swiped, pulled off to the shoulder and an altercation ensued.

WPTV

"He's not an aggressive person, never has been, he's not a big guy," she said.

But at some point, investigators said the other driver pulled out a gun and shot and killed Christopher on the side of the road. His attorney claims it was self-defense.

"There are so many unanswered questions, but we do know Christopher's character and his gentle soul. We cannot wrap our heads around the fact that anyone would need to use deadly force to protect themselves from him when he was unarmed," Huber said.

WPTV is not naming the other driver because, as of now, no charges have been filed. PBSO and the State Attorney's Office said Friday the case remains under investigation.

Christopher was 29. His sister said he was mild-mannered, a deep thinker, and adored his large family. Huber is now pleading for any witnesses who saw the shooting to come forward.

"There were two people there and they're the only ones that know what happened and one of them is dead and that's my brother, Christopher, who is amazing, and the other person won't talk at all," Huber said.

The other driver's attorney, Stuart Kaplan, declined an interview, but tells WPTV, "It was an unfortunate situation where my client acted in his legal right to defend himself."

Huber and her parents are filled with pain and said they just want the full story.

"We need something and right now with the other person just not talking and claiming self-defense, it just can't be right," Huber said.

