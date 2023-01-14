Driver in fatal hit-and-run near Lake Worth Beach treated at methadone clinic minutes before crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — New details are being released in the case of a bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach.

Deputies arrested Celeste Bokstrom, 45, in the fatal crash involving bicyclist Oscar Lopez, 70. The crash happened back at around 10:30 a.m. back on July 6, 2022.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies located Bokstrom at her home a short time after the fatality occurred.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bokstrom told detectives that she abandoned the car used in the crash at a cemetery in an attempt to hide it. She said she then walked away and called a friend to come pick her up and take her home.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputies book Celeste Bokstrom, 45, into Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on Jan. 12, 2023.

Bokstrom also admitted to receiving treatment at a methadone clinic on Lake Worth Road minutes before the crash. Bokstrom said that she has been going to treatment for several years and that she takes 120mg of methadone every time she goes to the clinic, according to the affidavit.

Detectives said that while speaking with Bokstrom, she exhibited multiple signs of impairment including, "dozing off" during the interview, "slow movements, slow slurred speech, raspy voice and constricted pupils."

Surveillance video obtained from detectives showed Bokstrom arriving at the clinic at 10:04 a.m. and leaving the clinic at 10:23 a.m., just minutes before the crash and a half-mile from the crash scene.

Bokstrom was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday.

She faces numerous charges, including the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with evidence.