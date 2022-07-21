Watch Now
Deputies investigating shooting outside Westgate shopping center

1 person hospitalized, shooter at large
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting outside a Westgate shopping center that left at least one person injured.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 18:02:28-04

WESTGATE, Fla.  — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Westgate Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred outside a cashing check store located near the intersection of Wabasso Drive and Westgate Avenue.

Deputies said one man is hospitalized in stable condition and the shooter is still at large.

Witnesses told WPTV they heard multiple shots being fired.

The area is blocked off as investigators work the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

