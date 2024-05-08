Deerfield Beach man accused of selling fentanyl to man who died of overdose

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of selling fentanyl to a 34-year-old man who died of an overdose last summer faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Javontay Kinder, 24, is accused of selling Tyler Twiehaus drugs before his death in a Palm Beach County hotel room on July 1, 2023.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kinder on Tuesday.

According to court records WPTV obtained, a toxicology report showed Twiehaus had fentanyl and other drugs in his system when he died.

According to deputies, narcotics agents found enough evidence to connect Kinder to this death using license plate readers, text messages between Kinder and Twiehaus and a CashApp transaction for the fentanyl.

His attorney said there’s not enough proof Kinder was involved in Twiehaus' death.

The judge disagreed.

Kinder is being held on no bond.

He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder by drug distribution, and selling and trafficking fentanyl.