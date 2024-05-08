Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Deerfield Beach man accused of selling fentanyl to man who died of overdose

Javontay Kinder, 24, facing charges in the death of Tyler Twiehaus
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Javontay Kinder first appearance May 8 2024 West Palm Beach.png
Posted at 1:37 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 13:48:20-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of selling fentanyl to a 34-year-old man who died of an overdose last summer faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Javontay Kinder, 24, is accused of selling Tyler Twiehaus drugs before his death in a Palm Beach County hotel room on July 1, 2023.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kinder on Tuesday.

According to court records WPTV obtained, a toxicology report showed Twiehaus had fentanyl and other drugs in his system when he died.

According to deputies, narcotics agents found enough evidence to connect Kinder to this death using license plate readers, text messages between Kinder and Twiehaus and a CashApp transaction for the fentanyl.

His attorney said there’s not enough proof Kinder was involved in Twiehaus' death.

The judge disagreed.

Kinder is being held on no bond.

He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder by drug distribution, and selling and trafficking fentanyl.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.