Cellphone thieves arrested in Delray Beach

The incident occurred at the Tin Roof Restaurant
Posted at 7:03 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 19:03:15-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two men were arrested in Delray Beach after stealing a woman's cellphone at a local restaurant Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the Tin Roof Restaurant along Atlantic Avenue.

Police said undercover officers witnessed Alexis Sanchez Vazquez and Yoan Perez Garcia stealing the woman's cellphone.

Once arrested, the men confessed to stealing a cellphone on Sept. 5 at the same restaurant.

Officials ask the public to secure their belongings, not place a cellphone in a back pocket or leave a purse unattended.

