Accused drug dealer arrested following pursuit in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A drug dealer suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a chase early Friday morning, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to the SunCity arcade, located on Indian River Boulevard, after receiving information about a possible drug dealer selling narcotics.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, later identified as Willie Robinson, fled in a vehicle when the deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Officers deployed stop sticks but Robinson drove into the oncoming lane to avoid them.

The pursuit ended in the 4900 block of US 1 after deputies hit the suspect's vehicle with a controlled PIT maneuver, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were able to recover 38 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, as well as a .556 pistol with a 50-round magazine, which was found between the driver and a passenger.

Robinson faces numerous charges including a felony warrant previously issued by the sheriff's office, fleeing and eluding, cocaine and controlled substance possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear.

Robinson's passenger, identified as Jacobi King, faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

