Mother of Randi Gorenberg remembers 'worst day' of life 17 years ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. — If you ask almost anyone who's lived in Boca Raton for a long time, they know the name Randi Gorenberg.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is currently working approximately 400 unsolved homicide or suspected homicide cases, including the Gorenberg case.

"I need her so much. I have family now, but there's nothing like having a daughter," said Idey Elias, Gorenberg's mother.

"That was the worst day of my life," Elias said about March 23, 2007, the day her daughter was murdered.

Gorenberg was last seen on video leaving the Town Center at Boca Raton in the afternoon.

"She was alone that day. She was walking with her packages," Elias said.

There's an approximate 30-minute gap after Gorenberg was seen on video where detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it's unclear what happened to Gorenberg.

"Did they kidnap her? Did they grab her? It's so unbelievable that no one saw anything," Elias said.

Detectives said someone called 911 reporting the sounds of gunshots at a park about five miles from the mall and seeing someone being pushed from a black SUV, which detectives said was, in fact, Gorenberg being pushed from her vehicle.

"Every time I see a girl with long hair, I think it's Randi and I want to shout out to her," Elias said. "Thank God we spent a lot of time together."

Elias described her daughter as a nature-lover and having a magnetic, infectious personality.

"She'd see someone trying to cross the street and having trouble, and she'd rush over to help them," Elias said about Gorenberg's kind heart.

Elias also described Gorenberg as a dedicated mother.

"She was involved in all the school activities for the children," Elias said.

After more than a decade, Elias said she maintains hope that someone will come forward with information that will provide answers in her daughter's murder.

"Hope is a wonderful thing," Elias said. "Maybe it's because it's Randi. Maybe it's because she was so loved and appreciated by everybody."

There is currently a $15,000 reward in the Randi Gorenberg case. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS with helpful information for authorities.