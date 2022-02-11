Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

1 person injured in shooting at Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach

Station was shut down for about 90 minutes, officials said
items.[0].image.alt
Creative Commons 2.0
Phillip Pessar
2 people killed when Tri-Rail train strikes car
Posted at 12:45 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 00:51:05-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One man is hospitalized following a shooting at the Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday at 9:15 p.m. on South Congress Avenue.

According to Delray Beach police, one man was shot by another man after a "brief scuffle" between the two.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are currently talking to the man who fired the weapon. He was not injured in the incident.

The Tri-Rail station was shut down for about 90 minutes while officers conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Medal count