1 person injured in shooting at Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One man is hospitalized following a shooting at the Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday at 9:15 p.m. on South Congress Avenue.

According to Delray Beach police, one man was shot by another man after a "brief scuffle" between the two.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are currently talking to the man who fired the weapon. He was not injured in the incident.

The Tri-Rail station was shut down for about 90 minutes while officers conducted the investigation.

