1 person injured in shooting at Briar Bay Clubhouse in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting they say occurred at a private gated community in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. at the Briar Bay Clubhouse located at 3400 Celebration Boulevard.

According to police, one person was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center and later reported to be in stable condition.

Officials said the incident "appears to be between a property management employee and the victim at the Briar Bay Clubhouse."

Police did not release information on the shooter or named the individuals involved in the incident, but said there is no danger to the public.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

