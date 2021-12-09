Watch
1 dead, one injured after shooting near downtown West Palm Beach

Brittany Collins
Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 23:00:48-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown West Palm Beach.

The shootings occurred minutes apart at around 9 p.m. at the Dunbar Village Apartments located near North Tamarind Street.

Police said one person was found fatally shot on Grant Street and another was found injured along Adams Street.

The patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not determined whether the two shootings were connected.

WPTV has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

