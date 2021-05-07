Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

1 child dead, 1 injured in shooting in Clewiston

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
wptv-shooting-generic
Posted at 6:52 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:52:52-04

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A shooting in Clewiston left a 4-year-old dead and a 5 -year-old sibling in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

The Hendry County Major Crimes Unit was contacted by Clewiston Police Department at approximately 2:54 p.m.

Officials said both children were immediately rushed to the hospital where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 5-year-old was airlifted and transported to a nearby trauma center.

“We are offering our sincerest condolences to the family of these young children," said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. "We are determined to provide every resource available to us to conduct this investigation to determine how this tragedy could have occurred."

The investigation is in its early stages, officials said.

No more information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right