1 child dead, 1 injured in shooting in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A shooting in Clewiston left a 4-year-old dead and a 5 -year-old sibling in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

The Hendry County Major Crimes Unit was contacted by Clewiston Police Department at approximately 2:54 p.m.

Officials said both children were immediately rushed to the hospital where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 5-year-old was airlifted and transported to a nearby trauma center.

“We are offering our sincerest condolences to the family of these young children," said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. "We are determined to provide every resource available to us to conduct this investigation to determine how this tragedy could have occurred."

The investigation is in its early stages, officials said.

No more information was immediately available.

