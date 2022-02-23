WPTV celebrates Black History Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV's Diversity Committee hosted an employee celebration in honor of Black History Month.

The celebration began with breakfast provided by Big John’s Eatery, an African-American owned restaurant in West Palm Beach.

WPTV Black History Month employee celebration.

Owner John LeJuene said he wants people to feel at home when they come to his restaurant.

"We treat our dining room like it's our living room," said LeJeune. "We want to be the community's favorite brunch spot."

WPTV John LeJeune, owner and chief taste tester of Big John's Eatery.

Afterwards, employees stopped by the conference room to see a portion of Ineria Hudnell’s local Black history collection, courtesy of her son Earl Hudnell.

WPTV Employees peruse a portion of Ineria Hudnell’s collection covering more than 100 years of local African American history.

The late Ineria Hudnell compiled more than 400 newspaper clippings, photographs, and memorbillia on poster boards that documented more than 100 years of Black History in Palm Beach County.

WPTV A piece from the late Ineria​ E. ​Hudnell's collection of more than a 100 years of Palm Beach County history.

At WPTV, we are committed to diversity and inclusivity.

To check out a list of local Black History Month celebrations happening in Palm Beach County, click here.