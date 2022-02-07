February 2022 Black History Month celebrations in Palm Beach County

Several cities in Palm Beach County are honoring the contributions that African Americans have made throughout history, with a variety of celebrations and activities planned in-person and virtually for Black History Month.

Many gatherings are subject to change, including cancellations. Be sure to call ahead before attending.

Below is a living list. To add an event to this listing, email aja.dorsainvil@wptv.com.

Black History Month at Mandel

Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 1 - 19

The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach has planned a series of free Black History Month events for children and adults.

For the full schedule and to reserve tickets.For more information, click here.

African American Film Series

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 1 - 15

This February, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts honors James Drayton during the 16th Annual African-American Film Festival taking place on February 1, 8 and 15. The event lineup includes:

February 1 at 7 pm: Lean on Me

February 8 at 7 pm: Akeelah and the Bee

February 15 at 7 pm: The Great Debaters

Tickets are $12 per show or $30 for the series and can be purchased online or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471.

Champions In The Midst Of Desegregation Special Exhibit

Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, 300 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 3 - 26

Presented by the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, the exhibit honors the 1968 Maroon Devils and their basketball coach, Floyd Andrews, from Roosevelt, the all-Black high school in West Palm Beach. Coach Floyd Andrews led his team to the first state title during integrated play. The school closed in 1970, as part of the long-delayed process of desegregation.

Click here for more information.

Jazz and Gospel in the Gardens

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, 253 Barcelona Rd, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 6 - 27

The series will include music on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in February with the following special performances.

February 6 - Troy Anderson as Louis Armstrong (Quintet)

February 13 – Nicole Yarling Jazz Violinist and Vocalist (Quartet)

February 20 - Ritah Wilburn (Quartet)

February 27 - Nikki Kidd Contemporary Jazz Vocalist (Quartet)



For more information click here.

“History Talks” with Kitty Oliver

Feb. 9

In honor of Black History Month, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County is organizing “History Talks” with Kitty Oliver. The free event will take place on Zoom on February 9. You can access the lecture at 6 p.m. here.

Black Creativity in Art and Words

Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center, 125 E Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL

Feb. 17

Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center will host an art exhibition of works by Black artists and poets from Palm Beach County. Running until February 26, the free exhibition includes paintings, drawings, textiles, mosaics, and poems by 18 working artists and four artists studying at local universities or high school.

For full list of events, click here.

ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival

Gardens North County District Park, 5101 117th Ct N, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Feb. 19 - 20

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20

Advance tickets are $11 and must be purchased online. Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 12 and under get in free compliments of Arcadia Gardens.

For more information, click here.

Celebrating Black History

Mary V. McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 19

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) partner with Brian Knowles. Knowles will do a presentation, titled On The Beauty, Brilliance and Magic of Black Folks, and there will be live performances and a display of Ineria Hudnell's history initiative at the AARLCC-sponsored event. The event is free and but registration is required. Send an email here to RSVP.

Art After Dark

Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 25

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month during Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art! Enjoy live music, art workshops, and a tour focusing on works in the museum’s collection by Black artists. Click here for the full schedule and to reserve tickets.