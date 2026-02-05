Titans cornerback Kaiir Elam returns home to give back to Palm Beach County community

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tennessee Titans cornerback Kaiir Elam may play professional football hundreds of miles away, but his heart remains firmly planted in his hometown of Riviera Beach.

Elam, a 2022 NFL first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, has made giving back to his community a cornerstone of his off-season work, running a foundation with his father that focuses on more than just teaching football fundamentals.

"I just try to pour back into not only my friends but anyone in need that reaches out to me," Elam said. "There's so many people that I don't get to help. I know that by doing the right thing, trying to set the example, I can lead by the things that I do the right way."

The foundation organizes football camps that emphasize discipline, education and life skills alongside athletic training. Elam believes in leading by example, using his platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people in his community.

Elam was a standout while playing at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach.

Beyond the structured programs, the 24-year-old Elam also provides coats to those in need during cooler months, demonstrating his commitment to addressing immediate community needs.

For Elam, community involvement and paying it forward serve as the playbook that shapes his approach to life both on and off the field.

