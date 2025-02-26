Meet the contractors who helped build this buzzy new library near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Libraries are having a moment right now as people continue to seek out free resources and programs. A new library west of Boynton Beach has created a lot of buzz.

WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis caught up with the builders who say this project was a true labor of love.

Meet the builders behind the buzzy new Canyon Branch Library

Dwight Stephenson and Ryan Dobson are the muscle behind the new Canyon Branch Library on Senator Joseph Abruzzo Lane.

Part of the Palm Beach County Library System, the sprawling new branch is a one-stop shop for books, online resources, meeting space and learning courses.

For Stephenson (D. Stephenson Construction) and Dobson (Total Solutions Contractors), this project is a massive feather in their cap.

According to the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity, of the 57 construction contracts awarded during the 2024 fiscal year, six went to Small Business Enterprises (SBEs). One contract was awarded to a minority contractor.

WPTV WPTV's Hollani Davis spoke with Dwight Stephenson and Ryan Dobson, the contractors behind the new Canyon Branch Library.

"That's more incentive to us. We wanted to do a good job. We want to do a good job so that we get more opportunities, but also for other African American companies out here," said Stephenson.

At a time when Florida continues to lead the country in book bans, these contractors say the meaning of this project as African Americans, is not lost on them.

"And we have to give it up for Palm Beach County, to make sure that they continue to put the investment into the community to make sure kids can read whatever they want to read and we have the building for them to come," said Dobson.