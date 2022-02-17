Watch
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons makes stop at Banner Lake Academy for Black History Month

Pro Bowler discusses importance of good character, strong academics
Justin Simmons visits Banner Lake Academy in Hobe Sound, Feb. 17, 2022
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 15:29:18-05

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — An NFL Pro Bowl safety, who graduated from Martin County High School, was back in town to visit a local school Thursday.

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos made a special stop at Banner Lake Academy in Hobe Sound to meet and speak with students.

His visit is part of the school's celebration of Black History Month.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons visits Banner Lake Academy in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Feb. 17, 2022.

Simmons took some pictures with the students, talked about the importance of having good character and how getting good grades can help set you up for success in the future.

Simmons was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and made the Pro Bowl 2020.

His family is from Stuart and Hobe Sound, and he graduated from Martin County High School in 2012.

Simmons said it's important to be visible in your community and for students to connect, learn and hear from someone who looks like them.

