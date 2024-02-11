Black Chamber of Commerce Palm Beach County names award winners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 400 people packed the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Saturday night to celebrate the best in Black and minority business and professionals.

The Black Chamber of Commerce Palm Beach County's Annual Ascension Awards is a gold stamp for established and newcomer businesses.

F. Malcolm Cunningham Jr., an attorney with several established law firms, helped set the tone for the evening. He spoke on the importance of networking and community.

The awards for the night were chosen by a five-member selection team who sorted through a slew of nominations.

NONPROFIT/PUBLIC SECTOR ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR: The Pink Queen Foundation. It was established by Tenecia Burton-Sproull who battled cancer at the age of 37. The Foundation provides support and aid for cancer survivors, caregivers and children who find themselves intertwined in this health battle.

EMERGING BLACK BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Dynamic Duo PT+. Dr. Angela Mason and Dr Tyre Patterson have established a physical therapy model that tailors to individualized needs.



DISTINGUISHED BLACK BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Zeus Consulting Services. Melanie and Etzar Roger, and their team provide expert knowledge in business education, sales, marketing, optimization, solutions and administrative services.

DICKY SYKES SOCIAL JUSTICE ADVOCATE AWARD: Alexcia Cox, deputy chief assistant state attorney in the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office. She is responsible for leading the Domestic Violence Unit.

PRESIDENT'S AWARD: The Palm Beach Post. Acknowledged for telling stories that capture the full Black experience and inform communities of color about critical issues that pertain to them.

WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis was the Mistress of Ceremony for the 12th Annual Awards Ceremony.