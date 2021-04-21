Derek Chauvin case has 'shaken law enforcement,' former Boca Raton police chief says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The image of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin being led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after his Tuesday conviction may have a lasting effect on law enforcement.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis

"I think it's shaken law enforcement in general, and shaken police officers specifically," said former Boca Raton Police Chief Andrew Scott.

Scott is a consultant on law enforcement practices who says uniform change is needed in education and training.

"Training police officers has diminished over the course of the years relevant to dealing with hands-on individuals, and they're too quick to go to other tools that may imply deadly force when they don't need to," Scott said.

MORE: What's next in the Chauvin trial after his murder conviction?

The verdict in Minnesota and the attention of other deaths at the hands of police have stirred a sentiment for change.

"If we're looking at a starting point, I would maintain it starts with whom are we hiring," said Dr. Debbie Goodman.

Goodman is a criminologist at St. Thomas University in Miami and an author on police ethics. She said training needs to focus on how lethal force is used.

"A lot of these high profile cases is not just the Floyd case, but others that have proceeded are also pointing at a look at excessive force, so I think that area in and of itself we need to be examining from training and educational standpoint and also concerns of implicit bias, we can't afford to have that in our system," Goodman said.

"Police are trained that they must act immediately, and there are some scenes that they must, but many scenes they can sit back a bit and assess and deescalate the best they can," Scott said.

Training for police officers is usually about six months. Suggestions in the past of making that training longer have usually been met with resistance.