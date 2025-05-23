17th Annual LEO Awards honors law enforcement for exemplary service, dedication to community safety

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Over 200 law enforcement nominees were recognized for their exceptional service at the 17th Annual LEO Awards held Thursday, honoring men and women who serve and protect communities across various agencies.

WATCH BELOW

LEO Awards honor local law enforcement

Shannon Cake, the event's emcee, expressed excitement in celebrating the dedication of law enforcement professionals.

“We are super excited to celebrate all the good that's going on in this room,” she said.

The nominees spanned 18 agencies, with awards presented to both uniformed officers and behind-the-scenes personnel recognized for their efforts last year in helping others and ensuring community safety. One of those who handed out an award, Triston Hastings, expressed gratitude for the swift actions of law enforcement during a critical incident.

“Because of their rapid response and bravery, I'm able to be standing here today, so thank you very much,” Hastings stated.

Kasey Thomas, a communications officer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, received the Honorable Chairman’s Award for going above and beyond the call of duty. Thomas answered and handled the dispatch call in November when three sheriff’s deputies were tragically struck and killed by an SUV on Southern Boulevard.

She acknowledged the efforts of those on the scene.

“I want to recognize the men and the women that were there on scene seeing the unimaginable, they are the true heroes," she said. "I want to thank everyone that was in the room with me holding me together that day.”

Former WPTV anchor Shannon Cake, who spent 29 years working alongside law enforcement, hosted the event and announced the winners.

“Thank you so much for the privilege, the honor,” she said.

In a surprise announcement, the committee added a new award category, which will be named the Shannon Cake Community Engagement Award, honoring her contributions to the law enforcement community.

“I'm speechless,” she remarked.

The inaugural Shannon Cake Award was awarded to the Riviera Beach Police Department's Community Services Division for its actions that foster a greater understanding of law enforcement agencies and their work.

This year's LEO Awards highlighted the commitment and bravery of those who protect and serve, ensuring a safer community for all.