What does latest interest rate hike mean for consumers?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 0.75 percentage point, the third hike this year and the largest since 1994.

This action is aimed at countering the fastest pace of inflation in over 40 years.

So, what does this mean for consumers?

First, experts said this rate increase was long overdue.

Gas prices — and just about everything else — have been soaring this past year. Meanwhile, stocks and 401(k) plans have been sinking.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession.

The public should be aware that simply raising interest rates won't just magically end inflation. The goal is to try to slow it down.

Mark Hamrick, a senior economist at Bankrate.com, said to look for the following things to happen immediately:

Credit card interest could increase, which means higher monthly payments

Home equity lines of credit could also be affected

If you have an adjustable mortgage rate, look out for an increase

"First of all, I'd be extremely prudent about taking on more debt, I'd be extremely focused on paying off or paying down debt," Hamrick said. "We want to save more money because the returns on savings are becoming slightly more generous."

WPTV Mark Hamrick explains the strategy behind the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

Hamrick suggests building up savings because these rising rates are also stoking fears of a recession.

He said other factors like supply chain issues and the Russian war in Ukraine is also causing inflation.

The Federal Reserve is also planning more rate hikes, which can also raise concerns about a possible recession.

"The Fed does not want to cause a recession, and it can be said — it's a bit of a tongue and cheek line — that a cure for high prices is high prices," Hamrick said.