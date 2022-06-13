West Palm Beach restaurant makes changes due to inflation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The numbers are in and right now the restaurant industry is facing a new set of challenges due to rising food costs and supply chain issues.

Last month, the country's inflation rate rose to 8.6 percent. It's the highest on record in the past 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Elisabetta's Ristorante, located in downtown West Palm Beach, is one of several restaurants throughout South Florida feeling the pinch from rising food costs.

"We feel it. We feel our food costs going up, our beverage cost goes up a little bit," said General Manager Drew Shane. "We import a lot of items so getting things from Europe into the states off the container ship through the port to here has been a huge challenge."

To help keep menu prices from rising, Shane says he and his executive chef have had to make a few adjustments.

"We have to do certain specials and we will find great seafood or great produce or another purveyor that has an incredible item they can use and we will start seeing more of that as the summer comes as well with some menu refresh items," said Shane. "I think it's a great opportunities for the chefs and their creativity to shine."

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, grocery prices are up 11.9 % since last month.

Chicken saw the largest increase recorded with 17.4 %, pork at 13.3 %, bacon at 15 % and milk at 15.9 %.

Despite the challenges, Shane says he remains optimistic and will continue to make the necessary changes to avoid increasing prices on their menus.