Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open at Magic Kingdom this summer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open later this year.

The new ride, inspired by "The Princess and the Frog," takes the place of Splash Mountain, which closed in January 2023.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will first open at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this summer before opening at Disneyland in California "later in 2024."

The announcement coincides with the start of Mardi Gras.

Olga Thompson/Disney Tiana's Bayou Adventure, currently under construction, takes the place of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Disney said the new attraction "digs a little deeper" into the story of Princess Tiana after the events of the 2009 animated movie.

"It is Mardi Gras season at Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and the bayou will light up for a journey full of music, Mama Odie's magic, and a whole boatful – log-ful? – of new friends, in preparation for a celebration where everyone's welcome," Disney said in a news release.

There will be original music created for the ride, along with familiar tunes from the movie.

Voice talent reprising their roles from the movie include Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Jennifer Lewis as Mama Odie, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis.