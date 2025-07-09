Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vero Beach woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Patricia Ryan bought winning ticket at Winn-Dixie in St. Lucie County
Patricia Ryan and her husband pose with an oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County woman hit the jackpot when she turned $50 into $1 million.

Florida Lottery officials said Wednesday that Patricia Ryan of Vero Beach claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Officials said Ryan purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie located at 4870 Kings Hwy. near Fort Pierce.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-18,5709.

