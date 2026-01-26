Tax season officially begins with new deductions for tips and overtime

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tax season is officially here.

The IRS started accepting returns on Monday, and there are new rules that could affect your refund this year.

The changes include a higher standard deduction and tax deductions for tips up to $25,000 and overtime earned up to $12,500.

WATCH BELOW: New Tax Deductions: Tips, Overtime & How to Get Free Help Filing

Alex Muresianu at the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C., said the tips and overtime changes can be significant.

"A lot of these new provisions are a big windfall for a small set of the population instead of a neutral change," Muresianu said.

Navigating those provisions and new tax rules can take work.

The United Way of Palm Beach County is once again offering free tax help for those with earnings of $78,000 and less, either in person or online.

"The part that people don't necessarily understand is that they're eligible for earned income tax credits and child care tax credits, and those are hard-earned dollars they've earned through their paycheck. They would not get it back unless someone knowledgeable of that is helping them prepare it," Laurie George, the CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County, said.

For tax year 2025, the standard deduction has also been adjusted:



$31,500 for married couples filing jointly

$15,750 for single filers and married individuals filing separately

$23,625 for heads of household

The deadline to file your 2025 taxes is April 15.

