West Palm Beach offers free tax assistance for families earning under $78K

Visit either the Mandel Public Library or Eva W. Mack Community Hub for tax help through April 15
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tax season starts Monday, and the city of West Palm Beach has partnered with the United Way to offer free assistance.

According to the city, the free tax help is available to residents who earn $78,000 or less through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

VITA volunteers will be at two locations within the city, the Mandel Public Library and Eva W. Mack Community Hub.

The free assistance will run from Jan. 26 to April 15.

The Eva W. Mack Community Hub, 1540 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, will have volunteers on site:

  • Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • No VITA volunteers will be available Feb. 16 in observance of Presidents Day

VITA volunteers will be in the Hibiscus Room on the third floor of the Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach:

  • Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • There will be no VITA volunteers available March 25 through March 28

Appointments are not required. Residents will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the United Way Palm Beach County website for more information and a map of all VITA locations in the county.

