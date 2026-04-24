New 190-unit affordable housing project is coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A roughly 190-unit affordable housing project is coming soon near City Place in West Palm Beach, aiming to keep residents in the community as the city's skyline continues to change.

WATCH BELOW: 'We want to be part of the community to make sure that they can stay here,' Jordan Vargas tells WPTV

Related Ross’ Build Together Day focused on giving back to West Palm Beach

The announcement came as volunteers with the Related Ross Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County painted homes for four families in the North Tamarind neighborhood near Coleman Park.

WPTV's Kayla McDermott asked Jordan Vargas, chair of the Related Ross Foundation, about plans for more housing, as some residents feel they are being ousted by development.

"The minorities, a lot of them are being pushed out," Yahtta Gee said.

Vargas said the foundation just launched an affordable housing division to address the issue.

"We want to be part of the community to make sure that they can stay here. One of the largest affordable housing jobs in, in West Palm Beach's history," Vargas said. "We're targeting people between 50% and 80% of the average of the area median income."

The news was welcomed by residents like Krystle Exantus, who was waiting for the paint on her house to dry during the volunteer event.

"I feel like that that is awesome, with what he's doing is an awesome experience for the people, because now they can experience homeownership,"Exantus said.

Vargas noted the volunteer effort brought out a large crowd for their annual day of service.

"We have almost 100 people out here today working, this is an annual day of service," Vargas said.

Volunteer Andrew Tamaccio enjoyed the experience.

"It's great, you don't necessarily get to do that everyday," Tamaccio said.

For the families receiving a fresh coat of paint, the change means more than just brighter colors.

"It needed a refresher," Danielle Mobley said.

Mobley, whose home was painted peach mimosa,appreciated the update.

"It's a great feeling, fresh paint, start fresh over," Mobley said.

"It's just like a new beginning type feel," Exantus echoed.

Jennifer Thomasson, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County, explained the impact of the work.

"We get to bring that pride back to them," she said. "That's part of the hope."

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